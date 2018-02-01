YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite to require reservations for Horsetail 'firefall' parking

Benjamin Kirk
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For two weeks every year in February, thousands of amateur and professional photographers line up to take pictures of the Horsetail Fall phenomenon. Now Yosemite officials will require a permit to park at the best viewing spot.

Officials say over the past few years, the number of people looking for that perfect picture has grown so much that it is causing traffic jams and pedestrian safety problems. Because of this, they are now working with The Ansel Adams Gallery, Yosemite Conservancy, and Yosemite Hospitality to ensure public access and manage vehicles in the viewing area.

Starting Saturday, February 3rd at 9 a.m., park visitors will be able to make a free parking reservation online. 250 parking reservations will be available each day online and 50 first served permits will be available each day from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at The Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite Village.

The Horsetail Fall event goes from February 12th to 26th.
To make your reservation, visit 2018horsetailfall.eventbrite.com after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsyosemite national parkphotographyYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Good Sports: Alex Honnold
Crews monitoring several fires burning in Yosemite National Park
Conference center and hotel could come to Oakhurst
Visitor falls to their death taking selfie in Yosemite
El Portal reopens, Yosemite Valley power restored
More yosemite national park
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News