GOOD NEWS

Non-profit gives news shoes and smiles to underprivileged children in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

There were big smiles at Jefferson Elementary School in Central Fresno on Thursday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There were big smiles at Jefferson Elementary School in Central Fresno on Thursday.

More than 500 students received brand new shoes courtesy of the "Shoes that Fit" program. The non-profit provides athletic shoes to underprivileged children around the country.

A few weeks ago, every student at Jefferson Elementary, from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, was properly sized. On Thursday, the boxes arrived.

For some of these kids, this is the first time in their lives they've had a chance to experience the feeling of a brand new pair of kicks.

"One of the kids that really touched me was a little girl who got her new shoes and she wouldn't open in box. So we kept coming over and saying, 'Don't you want to look at the shoes?' She had never been given anything new in a box before. So to us, the power of getting something new and knowing that these shoes have been measured for you, they've been purchased for you. I think these kids.. They are our future and they need to know that this community believes in them," said Amy Fass, Shoes That Fit.
HOW YOU CAN HELP --> Donate to Shoe That Fit

The McMurry family also donated money to help make this shoe giveaway possible. Last year, the Shoes That Fit Program helped more than 102-thousand underprivileged children across the country.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsshoescharitycommunitygood newsFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News