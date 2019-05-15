community

Local orthodontist wants you to vote for a Fresno-Clovis teacher to win a smile makeover

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local orthodontist needs your help deciding which deserving teacher will win a new smile.

Nalchajian Orthodontics is offering free braces to one teacher in the Fresno-Clovis area who goes above and beyond for their students in an effort to say thanks for all they do.

Dozens of teachers applied, and the top 24 candidates have been selected.

Now, the orthodontist needs your help voting for who you think should be given the free dental work and a renewed sense of self-confidence.

You have from now until May 21 to vote online. You can vote here.

The winner will be announced a week from Wednesday.
