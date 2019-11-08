Community & Events

Young men of color show off paintings, poetry at Art Hop

Local youth took center stage in downtown Fresno.

Members of Fresno Boys and Men of Color showed off their creative work at the group's first Art Hop Gallery.

The work ranged from paintings to poetry.

The multimedia celebration showcased creative works as a healthy coping mechanism.

Fresno BMOC improves life outcomes of young men of color by engaging them in issues that affect their health and well being.
