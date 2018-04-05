Your PG&E bill gives you a little extra "credit" this month

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) delivered some good news into the email inboxes of millions of California households this morning.
This month, your utility bill will include a credit identified as the "California Climate Credit."
According to their website, PG&E customers will receive a credit of $39.42. You don't need to do anything to receive the credit- It will automatically appear on your bill.
The electric Climate Credit is applied twice per year in the spring and fall - for most customers, it will be on the April and October bills.
The California Climate Credit is part of California's efforts to fight climate change. This credit is from a state program that requires power plants and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The credit represents residential utility ratepayers' share of the payments from the State's program.
The credit program was created by the CPUC, which also oversees the program's implementation.
