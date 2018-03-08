Your Weekend

Frogs and Fairytales
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's annual frogs and fairytales event takes place on Saturday from 9 am until noon.
Guests have the chance to take pictures with Cinderella, Snow White, and more. Plus the kids can learn all about amphibians, meet live reptiles, enjoy educational frog games, and craft activities.
Zoo admission for the day is included with the event ticket purchase that ranges from 14-16 dollars.
Hanford Carnegie Museum Grand Reopening
A grand reopening celebration for the Hanford Carnegie museum takes place on Saturday.
Last year, the museum had to raise $8,000 to pay for changes to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The museum also recently acquired the Hanford fire station bell tower, and it will now greet visitors as they approach the building.
There will be live music all day, light refreshments and raffle drawings.
The official ribbon cutting will happen at 5:30 pm.
Monster Jam
Monster Jam takes center stage at the Save Mart Center this weekend with three shows: Friday at 7 pm, and Saturday at 1 pm and 7 pm.
Fresno fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor.
Using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks.
Fans will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.
Purchase your tickets through Ticketmaster.
Old Town Clovis Craft Beer Crawl
The streets of Old Town Clovis will be filled with food and beverage at this Sunday's craft beer crawl.
Participants will receive a commemorative beer tasting glass, sponsored by local favorite Bobby Salazar's of Old Town Clovis, and travel from one old town business to the next, sampling a variety of brews at each location.
Music will be playing and food trucks will be on the street providing fresh and tasty bites.
Advance tickets are $35 and day of tickets go for $45.
The event runs from 2 pm until 5:30 pm Sunday afternoon.
