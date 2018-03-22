Your Weekend

Pupwise

Fres-Yes Fest

Root Stomp Garden Party

Pups & Suds

For all you dog lovers out there, in honor of National Puppy Day, Bitwise Industries will host Pupwise on Friday.This is a three-hour pup party celebrating your furry friend, with special treats like doggie biscuits and puppiccinos.For the Sake of Dogs, a no-kill shelter will also be on site with adoptable pooches.You can also get your very own headshot with your pup as well.The event runs from 11 am until 2 pm on Friday.Fres-Yes Fest is this Saturday in Downtown Fresno.This block party attracts thousands of people for a day of live music, food trucks, vendors, and of course craft beer.This year they are expanding the fun. Organizers will shut down a portion of Inyo Street in front of Tioga Sequoia and Fulton Street north towards Kern Street and the empty lot directly across from brewery will also be used.The event will honor local boxer Jose Ramirez with a tribute beer.Tioga-Sequoia Brewery says all proceeds from sales will benefit St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Jose's hometown of Avenal, to help build a bigger church.The event runs from 1 pm until 11 pm and is open to all-ages and well-behaved dogs.In Tulare County on Saturday stomp out hunger at FoodLink Tulare County's "Root Stomp Garden Party".This is a family-friendly garden party where blues and folk music combine, in FoodLink's DEEP Roots Garden for a stompin good time.There will be craft beer by Rocky Hill Brewing.This event is a time to not only have fun but experience garden education.Money raised from this party will for to FoodLink's DEEP Roots work. DEEP stands for "Discovering our Edible and Equitable Potential."Ticket prices range from $5 for kids to $20 for adults.Pups & Suds is this Sunday at the Gazebo Gardens in Fresno.There will be food trucks, games, beer, and raffle prizes.It's all to support Fresno Humane's life-saving mission.They will also have an adoption showcase. The DJ will cue the music and dogs will strut their tail down the runway, trying to find a loving home.Tickets are $20 and include dinner, one non-alcoholic drink, and a raffle ticket.The event runs from 5 pm to 8 pm.