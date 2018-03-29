WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

By
We are hopping right into spring with several Easter Egg hunts this weekend.

Eggstravaganza

"Eggstravaganza" is this Saturday at Riverway Sports Park in Visalia.

The kids can hop around in bounce houses, jump on train rides, and of course, go on a scavenger hunt for eggs filled with goodies.

The scavenger hunt is $2 and a bounce house pass is $5.

For more information, click here.

Visalia Nazarene Church Easter Egg Hunt
Also in Visalia, there will be an easter egg hunt at the Visalia Nazarene Church.

This one is free.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Scavenger Hunt
In Oakhurst there will also be a scavenger hunt for kids as well.

This one starts at 9 am.

For more information, click here.

Community Spring Fest
In Fresno, the Community Spring Fest is this Saturday.

There will be bounce houses, carnival games, raffle prizes, and free food.

Don't forget your basket for the egg hunt.

Community Spring Fest starts are 11.

For more information, click here.

Epic Series
If you want to get a fun workout in before unwrapping all those easter chocolate bunnies, challenge yourself with 25 different obstacles.

This Saturday is the Epic Series in Clovis.

The Clovis Police Department is co-hosting this event.

It's back to back obstacles, ranging from archery, balance beams, and ladder walls.

The best part, no mud, and the course is less than two miles.

Tickets start at 20 dollars for kids, for adults tickets start at 85 dollars.

Money from this event benefits the Clovis Police Foundation.

For more information, click here.

Godspell
Musical fanatics get ready for "Godspell" at the historic Wilson Theatre in Downtown Fresno.

This musical is put on by the Cornerstone Theatre Company.

This is a free event, and tickets are available online.

There are multiple show times from Thursday to Sunday.

Shows start at 7 pm.

For more information, click here.

Dapper Stroll and Soiree
On Saturday travel back in time at the Dapper Stroll and Soiree.

It will be a night of swing dancing and drinks.

The Fresno Zombie Society is encouraging people to dress up in World War II era styles for the pub crawl.

And don't forget your dancing shoes, Fresno swing dance will be giving free swing lessons.

For more information, click here.

Monologue Slam
Watch actors take the stage this Saturday and Sunday for the first ever "Monologue Slam" put on by Hanford Multicultural Theatre Company.

Each contestant will be on stage for about two to three minutes.

The winner gets $500 dollars.

Tickets for the show are $5 if purchased before the event and $7 at the door.

For more information, click here.
