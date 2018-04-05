Your Weekend

Run for Water and Water Planet Adventure Day

Go on a run and show your support for clean water for people, agriculture, and the environment.This Saturday is the 5K Run for Water and 2-mile Family Walk hosted by the Aquarius Aquarium Institute.The run begins and ends at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno at 7 am and takes participants down the Sugar Pine Trail.Registration is $25 for adults and $20 for kids 12-years-old and younger. Prices increase by $10 on the day of the event.Following the run will be "Water Planet Adventure Day."Kids of all ages have the chance to enjoy the Aquarius Aquarium Institute's California tide pool sea creature touch tank and fishy crafts to create and take home.The event is free and takes place between 9 am and Noon.Beers lovers here's an event you won't want to miss. The Selma Craft Beer Fest is this Saturday.Each ticket gets you a five-ounce taster glass to keep, with unlimited tastings.Some of the breweries that will be represented include Tioga-Sequoia, Tactical Ops, Full Circle, and Rocky Hill.The event takes place from 2 pm to 6 pm at Pioneer Village right behind Cattlemen's Steakhouse.All proceeds benefit "Selma Cancer Support."Thousands of people will turn out to enjoy the Table Mountain Casino "Big Hat Days" in Old Town Clovis this weekend.There will be 15 blocks of shopping, food, and free entertainment.There will also be a carnival for the little ones.Organizers expect about 140,000 people will attend the two-day event.Fly kites this Sunday at the Knights of Columbus 7th Annual "Time to Fly" Kite Festival & Livingston Community Health "Community Health Fair."There will be activities for all ages.The Merced County Sheriff's Huey helicopter will land to kick off the event and the first 500 kids get a free kite.This event is free, with free dental screenings and vision checks.Everyone is invited to take part in the kite building contest.The fun kicks off at 9 am and runs until 4 pm at Livingston Middle School.