Your Weekend

Events from around the Valley and here in Fresno! (KFSN)

Central Valley Pizza Fest
Enjoy two days of pizza, carnival games, live bands, and beer gardens at the Central Valley Pizza Fest.

The Pizza Fest is to showcase all Lemoore and the Valley has to offer-- so there will be more than just pizza.

It's a free event at Lemoore City Park.

If you're up for the challenge a pizza-eating competition is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday.

Click here for more info.


Breakfast with the Animals
Make breakfast exciting this Saturday for your kiddos. You can take them to Breakfast With The Animals at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

This year's breakfast will be in the African Adventure Canopy Grove.

Kids can enjoy pancakes, donuts, milk, and juice. There will also be animal presentations and live entertainment.

Tickets prices vary.

Click here for more info.


Fresno County Wine Journey: Roll Out the Barrels
Taste upcoming wines this weekend at the Roll Out the Barrels wine journey. Participating are 14 wineries, two breweries, and a distillery.

Tickets are $10 and good for both days.

You can bring your own glass or purchase one.

Click here for more info.


Earth Day
Celebrate our planet this Saturday for an Earth Day celebration. This year's theme "let's end plastic pollution."

Families can expect activities for the kids, educational exhibits, live music, delicious food, as well as a bike show.

This celebration starts at 10 and is being held at radio park.

Click here for more info.


Jackpot Roping
Make your way to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds this Saturday for Jackpot Roping. This is all part of the action leading up to the Clovis Rodeo next weekend.

This Saturday is free admission and the event starts at 9 am.

Click here for more info.


Old Town Clovis Car Show
Roll over to the streets of Old Town Clovis for a car show this Sunday.

The coolest cars in the Central Valley will be on display.

You will see everything from muscle cars, hot rods, and model A's.

As well as some newer models and even restored classics.

Click here for more info.
