Your Weekend

Vintage Days

California Antique Farm Equipment Show

Yoga at Enzo Olive Oil

Earth Day at the Applegate Park Zoo

Visalia Earth Day

Legally Blonde: The Musical

Head to Fresno State Friday through Sunday for Vintage Days.This three day event is the largest student planned celebration of the year.There will be a crafts fair, a carnival, live music, a beer garden, as well as wine and of course food.Parking and admission are free.The California Antique Farm Equipment Show is this weekend in Tulare.It runs Friday through Sunday.The kids will be amazed by the antique tractors, trucks, and 4-H livestock.There is also a tractor pull.New this year, bull bucking and antique military equipment will be on display.Tickets are $5.Relax this Saturday at Enzo Olive Oil Company in Madera at a special yoga class.You will also get a glass of wine, a mill tour and you can do some olive oil tasting!Tickets are $20.Proceeds from this event benefit the "Art of Life Cancer Foundation."Celebrate our planet in Merced this saturday.The 3rd Annual Earth Day event is being held in front of the Applegate Park Zoo.Kids can enjoy bounce houses, make recycled crafts, bird feeders and plant seeds.Grab a jacket or a blanket because to end the night, organizers will be showing the movie Dr Suess' The Lorax.Visalia is also celebrating earth day.The commmunity is invited to take part in the "Mill Creek" clean-up.After making a positive impact on the environment you can head over to the booths.There will be music, food and an electric and hybrid vehicle show case.They will also raffle off a bicycle.This is a free event."Legally Blonde: The Musical" is being presented by the "Children's Musical Theaterworks" all weekend.Tickets cost between $14 and $22.Sunday will be the last showing.