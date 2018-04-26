Your Weekend

Walter Bros Circus

Madera Drive-In

Never Lift Half Mile

Big Blue Block Party

Autism Awareness Superhero Fun Run

Mini Maker Faire at Chukchansi Park

The Walter Bros Circus is here in the Valley.Enjoy a night of trapeze acts, clowns, and motorcycle riders taking on what's called the "globe of death".The big top is located near 7th St & L St in Sanger.This is a family-friendly show.Tickets start at $10.Performances begin Thursday and the last performance will be on Monday.Starting Friday, you can stay in the comfort of your car and watch a movie on the big screen in Madera. The drive-in is reopening.Avengers: Infinity War will be playing on one side and the other side will play Rampage and The Quiet Place back-to-back.General admission is $9.Air traffic will come to a halt on Saturday and Sunday at the Coalinga Airport.Instead of planes taxing on the runway, spectators are in for a treat: over 200 cars will be racing their way to the finish line at this year's "Never Lift Half Mile" race.It's a side-by-side race to see who is the fastest.Gates open at 8 am and racing starts at 9 am.Tickets are $10 for kids and $20 for adults.Stop by the "Big Blue Block Party" this Saturday where the California Autism Center and Learning Group will be celebrating Austism Awareness Month.This party will feature carnival games, crafts, food trucks, a resource fair, a sensory-friendly, quiet "escape room."Also be sure to say hello to officers from the Fresno Police Department and Fresno Fire Department who are adding "fun" to the line of duty.Don't forget to dress in blue, the color of autism awareness.Organizers will be giving prizes away for best outfit.After the Big Blue Block Party, rest up, because Sunday is the Autism Awareness Superhero Fun Run.The run will start at railroad park in Clovis.Runners can choose two different times to start: 8 am and 1 pm.Proceeds from this run benefit Fresno Autism Network.Do you love crafts or inventing? Put your creativity and your hands to work for the Mini Maker Faire at Chukchansi Park.It's a chance for you get inspired or to even show off your latest work.To attend the faire you'll need a Fresno Grizzlies ticket. Or, you can bring an creation out of cardboard and get in for free.