Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

By
Merced Movies in the Park
Disney's Coco will be on the big screen this Friday!

It's part of Merced's Movies in the Park series that runs all summer long.

It's free, but don't forget your lawn chairs and blankets to stay cozy throughout the movie.

For more information, click here.

Coarsegold Rodeo
Dust off your boots and head up to Coarsegold for the rodeo Friday and Saturday.

Slack events are happening all afternoon on Friday.

Gates open at 4, enjoy the adorable "mutton bustin" which starts at 4:30, and the rodeo at 6.

Tickets start at $5 for kids and $15 for adults.

For more information, click here.

Mariposa Butterfly Festival
Thousands of beautiful, fluttering butterflies will fill the air during the "Mariposa Butterfly Festival."

It kicks off Saturday.

There's a trail run, a parade, a car show, as well as art and food vendors.

This is a two day event.

For more information, click here.

Fiesta 5K Ole
Get ready for the first ever "Fiesta 5K Ole" fun run in Visalia.

Fittingly, the race will take place on Cinco de Mayo (Saturday, May 5th).

It's a 5k run or walk around downtown.

Funds from this run support "Visalia Emergency Aid Food Pantry".

They help over 1,000 families with groceries each month.

For more information, click here.

Clovis Trail Fest
Walk, cycle, or scoot along the Old Town and Dry Creek Trails in Clovis this Saturday.

"Trail Fest" is a free community event held in 35 locations along the trails and at adjacent parks.

Live music, snacks, and fun activities will be offered.

For more information, click here.

Clovis Wine Walk
In Old Town Clovis, stroll through the streets while sipping a little "vino" during this weekend's "wine walk".

The event features varieties from all over the Central Valley and Coast.

Enjoy live music and stop at local restaurants for food sampling, a little taste of what's on the menu.

The fun starts at 5 pm this Saturday.

Tickets are $35.

For more information, click here.
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
