Your Weekend

Merced Movies in the Park

Coarsegold Rodeo

Mariposa Butterfly Festival

Fiesta 5K Ole

Clovis Trail Fest

Clovis Wine Walk

Disney's Coco will be on the big screen this Friday!It's part of Merced's Movies in the Park series that runs all summer long.It's free, but don't forget your lawn chairs and blankets to stay cozy throughout the movie.Dust off your boots and head up to Coarsegold for the rodeo Friday and Saturday.Slack events are happening all afternoon on Friday.Gates open at 4, enjoy the adorable "mutton bustin" which starts at 4:30, and the rodeo at 6.Tickets start at $5 for kids and $15 for adults.Thousands of beautiful, fluttering butterflies will fill the air during the "Mariposa Butterfly Festival."It kicks off Saturday.There's a trail run, a parade, a car show, as well as art and food vendors.This is a two day event.Get ready for the first ever "Fiesta 5K Ole" fun run in Visalia.Fittingly, the race will take place on Cinco de Mayo (Saturday, May 5th).It's a 5k run or walk around downtown.Funds from this run support "Visalia Emergency Aid Food Pantry".They help over 1,000 families with groceries each month.Walk, cycle, or scoot along the Old Town and Dry Creek Trails in Clovis this Saturday."Trail Fest" is a free community event held in 35 locations along the trails and at adjacent parks.Live music, snacks, and fun activities will be offered.In Old Town Clovis, stroll through the streets while sipping a little "vino" during this weekend's "wine walk".The event features varieties from all over the Central Valley and Coast.Enjoy live music and stop at local restaurants for food sampling, a little taste of what's on the menu.The fun starts at 5 pm this Saturday.Tickets are $35.