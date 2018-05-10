Your Weekend

The Tim Shaghoian Quartet at Arte Americas

Salsa Con Salsa

Mother's Day Tea at the Meux Home Museum

Mother's Day Run at Woodward Park

Mother's Day Brunch in Hanford

Mother's Day Brunch in Fresno

Move to the sounds of jazz music this Friday at Arte Americas."The Tim Shaghoian Quartet" will take the stage, with a set that promises to embrace the power of music, creativity and its ability to bring multicultural and multigenerational communities together.Tickets start at $10 and K-12 students are $5.Spice things up in Visalia this Saturday at the Salsa Con Salsa.You can try your hand at making salsa or just tasting them.You can even enter your favorite recipe for a chance to win $1,000.Admission into the park is free, but if you want to let your taste buds tingle it'll cost you five dollars to be a judge, and you do get a bag of chips and a voting ballot.Spoil your mother this saturday at the annual Mother's Day Tea at the Meux Home Museum.Enjoy a fashion show, live music, take silly pics at the photo booth and bid on something special for your mom during the silent auction.Tickets are $40.Take your mother on a run Saturday morning at Woodward Park.There is 2-mile run/walk and a 10k run.There are awards for the top mother/daughter and mother/son teams.Proceeds benefit local youth projects.You can celebrate mom with a tasty Sunday brunch.In Hanford, join the Breakfast Lions Club for some pancakes, eggs, and of course biscuits and gravy.The featured raffle item, a 60 bottle tree of wine.There is also a Mother's Day brunch in Fresno at the Double Tree Hotel.