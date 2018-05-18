Your Weekend

Kingsburg Swedish Festival

Experience the rich Swedish culture in Kingsburg from Thursday through Saturday.The 52nd Annual Swedish Festival is free.Organizers are expecting thousands to visit the Swedish Village in downtown over the next three days.Besides Swedish food, there will be entertainment, an arts and crafts festival and a parade.Pirates are taking over kearney park for the Annual Pirate Festival.You'll hear them testing out weapons for their next journey on the high seas!This event draws hundreds of people who will re-create the community of new providence.They'll be selling their goods, like meats and ales, have live cannon demonstrations, and most of them have their own swashbuckling style.This festival runs Saturday through Sunday.Admission is $10-$15.Be a part of history, watch prince harry and meghan markle say "I do" this saturday.Nearly 200 theaters across the US are showing their big day on the big screen including the Edwards Theater at River Park.Tickets are $10.Take the kiddos to sit under the starts and watch the Disney movie "Moana" Saturday in Visalia.This is a free movie in the park, plus your kids will have the chance to meet Moana.Don't forget to visit vendors as well as food booths before finding the perfect seat.Beer and yoga.Yes, that is a thing.This Sunday relax your body and mind at "HoPPK."The yoga class starts at three, and you can enjoy a glass of beer during or after.Tickets are $20.