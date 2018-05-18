WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

By
Kingsburg Swedish Festival
Experience the rich Swedish culture in Kingsburg from Thursday through Saturday.

The 52nd Annual Swedish Festival is free.

Organizers are expecting thousands to visit the Swedish Village in downtown over the next three days.

Besides Swedish food, there will be entertainment, an arts and crafts festival and a parade.

For more information, click here.

Fresno Pirate Festival
Pirates are taking over kearney park for the Annual Pirate Festival.

You'll hear them testing out weapons for their next journey on the high seas!

This event draws hundreds of people who will re-create the community of new providence.

They'll be selling their goods, like meats and ales, have live cannon demonstrations, and most of them have their own swashbuckling style.

This festival runs Saturday through Sunday.

Admission is $10-$15.

For more information, click here.

The Royal Wedding
Be a part of history, watch prince harry and meghan markle say "I do" this saturday.

Nearly 200 theaters across the US are showing their big day on the big screen including the Edwards Theater at River Park.

Tickets are $10.

For more information, click here.

Moana Movie Night Under the Stars
Take the kiddos to sit under the starts and watch the Disney movie "Moana" Saturday in Visalia.

This is a free movie in the park, plus your kids will have the chance to meet Moana.

Don't forget to visit vendors as well as food booths before finding the perfect seat.

For more information, click here.

HoPPK Believes in Downtown Yoga
Beer and yoga.

Yes, that is a thing.

This Sunday relax your body and mind at "HoPPK."

The yoga class starts at three, and you can enjoy a glass of beer during or after.

Tickets are $20.

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsweekend guideabc30 communityKingsburgFresnoDinuba
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEEKEND GUIDE
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
More weekend guide
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News