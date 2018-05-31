WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Fig Gig
Listen to music and help Valley Animal Center this Thursday at "Fig Gig."

You and your family are invited to a night of dancing, raffle prizes, and shopping.

Proceeds benefit Valley Animal Center.

Fig Gig runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Rods on the Bluff
Gorgeous vintage cars and some of the Valleys coolest hot rods will be available for your viewing pleasure at "Rods on the Bluff."

More than 30 vendors and 500 classic and luxury vehicles are expected to roll in, and you can go check them out for free!

For more information, click here.

Rainbow Pride Tower District
Fresno's Rainbow Pride Parade and Festival is on Saturday.

It all starts at 10 a.m.

This year's theme is "Raising the Bar."

There will be information booths, music and of course food vendors.

For more information, click here.

Tequila and Taco Festival
It's the perfect combo at the Tequila and Taco Festival Saturday night in Downtown Fresno! The event is hosted by Fresno Vibe.

It's a fun way to highlight local restaurants and businesses. Bobby Salazar's, Steve Tacos, Southern Bell Sweet Tea, are just a few of the companies that'll be there.

You'll also find health information, professional career building, and more.

This event runs from 3 p.m. 10 p.m. on Fulton Street.

Tickets are $5.

For more information, click here.

Cactus and Succulent Show
You don't need a green thumb to attend the Fresno Cactus and Succulent Society Show and Sale".

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Clovis Veteran's Memorial building.

For more information, click here.
