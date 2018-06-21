WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

Your Weekend (KFSN)

Arte Americas "Nights In The Plaza" Summer Concert Series
Arte Americas' "Nights In The Plaza" Summer Concert Series is underway.

Head to Downtown Fresno this Friday where you can listen to Patrick Contreras play his violin.

Bring your family and friends, grab some dinner from food trucks, and don't forget to bring a comfy chair.

These concerts are happening all summer long except for the month of July.

For more information, click here.

Annie
Sing along to the 80s classic movie "Annie" this Friday.

It's playing on the big screen at the historic Crest Theatre.

Admission is $5.

Next week the theatre is showing another favorite "Pretty in Pink."

For more information, click here.

Splash-n-Dash
With temperatures really warming up, cool off at the Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park.

It's a new floating waterpark in Merced County.

RELATED: Floating water park comes to Merced County

It's made up of giant inflatable slides and bridges.

People of all ages will be able to splash, bounce and float on Lake McSwain. There is also challenge course.

Lifeguards will be on duty.

Ticket prices vary.

If you can't make it this weekend, there will be plenty of other days to check it out. They plan on keeping the park at the lake for eight years.

For more information, click here.

Merced Summer Reading Program
If you are looking to stay indoors with your kiddos check head to one of the Merced County Libraries.

Enjoy a summer of reading, prizes, games, and more.

The summer reading program is free and goes through the beginning of August.

For more information, click here.
