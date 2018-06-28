Your Weekend

Foam Wonderland

DJ's take the stage at Chukchansi Park this Friday for Foam Wonderland.It's a concert where you dance the night away while getting sprayed with fluffy foam.General admission is $30 dollars and VIP tickets are $60.If you plan on attending, wear clothes you don't mind getting wet.Foodies and families can spend their Friday afternoon and night at the Visalia Mall.They're hosting their first ever Food Truck Fridays.You'll love the variety, like Super Dogs and the Big Kahuna Hawaiian Shave Ice truck serving icy treats.Rick Feder, the general manager of the Visalia Mall said, "I think that we see food trucks in individual locations. This is a time where we can get food trucks together. It creates excitement. It creates an experience for the general public and also for the customers of the mall."There's truly something for everyone.Food Trucks Fridays start at noon and go until 9 pm.Happening all weekend in Clovis is a belly dance festival."Hot Raqs" features belly dancing competitions, workshops, and food.Ticket prices vary.Escape the valley heat and head up to China Peak.The inn opens this weekend with local bands playing every Friday night on the patio.On Saturday, hundreds of mountain bikers from around the world will compete.Mountain biking & scenic chair rides open up to the public on Sunday.The San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust is partnering with Valley Children's Adaptive Sports Program.On Saturday they'll take physcially disabled kids out kayaking and paddle boarding down the river.This is a free event, but you must register.Celebrate independence day early on saturday with a fireworks show!Take the kiddos to Firebaugh for their free Fourth of July extravaganza.Taste yummy BBQ and play games all afternoon before the fireworks begin.Conintue the party on Sunday in Fresno at the Freedom Fest Block Party.Its hosted by the Valley Dream Center and it's a free event for the whole family.Kids can work on crafts and go down slides.The fireworks begin when the sun goes down.