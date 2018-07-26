WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)


Cantaloupe Roundup
A longtime Firebaugh tradition kicks off Thursday evening.

The Cantaloupe Roundup is a family-friendly event celebrating the peak harvest of the fruit, as well as the other varieties of fruits, veggies, and nuts grown in the Firebaugh area.

There will be a carnival, games, entertainment and of course, plenty of great food!

This is a free event being held at Dunkle Park on Q Street.

It runs until Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Boots, Brews & Bacon
Live entertainment by Brandon Paison and Terra Bella will highlight the 2nd Annual Boots, Brews and Bacon Festival this Saturday at the Visalia Convention Center.

The Boots, Brews and Bacon Festival is a beer tasting festival designed to build the appreciation of craft brew all while listening to live music and enjoying bacon!

The festival will take place indoors. Tickets are $30.00 in advance, $35.00 day of the event

For more information, click here.

Day Out With Thomas
If you want to head towards the coast to escape the heat with your kids, head to Roaring Camp Railroads north of Santa Cruz and ride Thomas the Tank Engine.

Tickets range from $21 to $25 for a 25-minute ride.

There's also a meet and greet with Sir. Topham Hatt, controller of the railway.

You can ride Thomas this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Gilroy Garlic Festival
Staying close to the coast, the Garlic Festival in Gilroy runs from Friday through Sunday.

The festival is held at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy, about 30 miles south of San Jose off Highway 101

Ticket prices include festival admission, shuttle transportation, three stages of musical entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and children's area performances.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $20.

For more information, click here.

The Little Mermaid
Back closer to home, the Centerstage Clovis Community Theatre begins its 27th season with a production of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Together with vocal director Judith Dickison and choreographer Connor Barton, Centerstage artistic director and Little Mermaid director Scott Hancock has gathered an ensemble of talented newcomers and Valley theater veterans to put this performance on here.

Performances take place at the Mercedes Edwards theater in Clovis.

They start Friday night.

Tickets range from $15 to $20.

For more information, click here.
