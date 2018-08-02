Your Weekend

Funtastic Friday in Visalia

Indian Fair Days & Pow Wow

Back to School Bash at Sierra Vista Mall

Producers Ice Cream Zoofari

Skywalk Special Event

In the South Valley stroll over to the Tulare County Library with your kiddos to watch Disney's Enchanted.The movie will place twice; once at 2 pm and again at 4 pm.Kids can also play board games.If you miss this Friday, next week they'll be playing Lilo and Stitch.The 48th Annual Indian Fair Days and Pow Pow is this Saturday in O'Neals.It's one of the longest-running pow wows in California.The family is invited to join in on the fun, making Native American crafts.Of course, there will be food vendors and music.Tickets are $2 in advance and $5 at the gate.Gates open at 9 am on Saturday and Sunday.Take the kids back to school shopping at the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.At the mall's center court, they'll have music, crafts, face painting, and free school supplies.There's even a backpack giveaway from 10 am to 12 pm, and from 12 pm to 1 pm get a chance to spend 10 seconds in the cash cube. Then there's a meet and greet with Kevin Quinn from Disney's Bunk'd.Cool off this weekend with all you can eat ice cream.The event is a fundraiser for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and the ice cream will have zoo-centric names, like Rocky Toad or Mint Monkeys N' Cream.You'll even get a color changing spoon to help reduce waste.Ticket prices vary and are available online or at the gate.On Sunday morning Skywalk in Madera is opening it's doors to families who have kids with special needs.Music will be turned down, and there will be a limited amount of jumpers out each time.It costs $10 per jumper and $3 for skywalk grip socks.Waivers are required for all guests and can be filled out online.