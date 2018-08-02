Funtastic Friday in Visalia
In the South Valley stroll over to the Tulare County Library with your kiddos to watch Disney's Enchanted.
The movie will place twice; once at 2 pm and again at 4 pm.
Kids can also play board games.
If you miss this Friday, next week they'll be playing Lilo and Stitch.
For more information, click here.
Indian Fair Days & Pow Wow
The 48th Annual Indian Fair Days and Pow Pow is this Saturday in O'Neals.
It's one of the longest-running pow wows in California.
The family is invited to join in on the fun, making Native American crafts.
Of course, there will be food vendors and music.
Tickets are $2 in advance and $5 at the gate.
Gates open at 9 am on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, click here.
Back to School Bash at Sierra Vista Mall
Take the kids back to school shopping at the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.
At the mall's center court, they'll have music, crafts, face painting, and free school supplies.
There's even a backpack giveaway from 10 am to 12 pm, and from 12 pm to 1 pm get a chance to spend 10 seconds in the cash cube. Then there's a meet and greet with Kevin Quinn from Disney's Bunk'd.
For more information, click here.
Producers Ice Cream Zoofari
Cool off this weekend with all you can eat ice cream.
The event is a fundraiser for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and the ice cream will have zoo-centric names, like Rocky Toad or Mint Monkeys N' Cream.
You'll even get a color changing spoon to help reduce waste.
Ticket prices vary and are available online or at the gate.
For more information, click here.
Skywalk Special Event
On Sunday morning Skywalk in Madera is opening it's doors to families who have kids with special needs.
Music will be turned down, and there will be a limited amount of jumpers out each time.
It costs $10 per jumper and $3 for skywalk grip socks.
Waivers are required for all guests and can be filled out online.
For more information, click here.
Your Weekend
WEEKEND GUIDEMore weekend guide
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
More Community & Events
Top Stories
More News