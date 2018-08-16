WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Movies at the Visalia Library
Take the kids to cool off and watch Princess and the Frog. It's playing this Friday at the Visalia branch of the Tulare County Library.

There will be two showings.

The first is at 2 pm and the second is at 4 pm.

This is a free event.

For more information, click here.

Hell of a Half Marathon
Lace up those shoes for the Hell of a Half Marathon this Saturday in Exeter.

The name says it all: it is 13.1 mile run.

It costs $95 and this event benefits the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

For more information, click here.

Race the Peak Trail Run and Brew Fest
Head up to China Peak this Saturday for their first "Race the Peak Trail Run and Brew Fest".

There are a few races you can choose from: a one mile uphill run, a 10K, or a half marathon.

Prices vary and registration ends on Friday.

The best part: you don't have to run to get to the Brew Fest.

Tickets for the Brew Fest start at $25.

For more information, click here.

Bowlero Kid's Fest
Take the kids to Bowlero in Visalia for Kid's Fest this Saturday

They will get to bowl for free for one hour. That includes the shoe rental and a game card loaded up with $5.

Of course, they have specials for the adults to bowl with the kids.

You can start your game as early as 10 am.

For more information, click here.

Sawdust Sunday
At Ideaworks it's Sawdust Sunday.

If you are interested in woodworking head to Ideaworks to learn a thing or two.

You do not need any experience to just explore.

The class starts at 1:30 pm.

If you miss this week, there is a class next week.

For more information, click here.
