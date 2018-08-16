Your Weekend

Movies at the Visalia Library

Take the kids to cool off and watch Princess and the Frog. It's playing this Friday at the Visalia branch of the Tulare County Library.There will be two showings.The first is at 2 pm and the second is at 4 pm.This is a free event.Lace up those shoes for the Hell of a Half Marathon this Saturday in Exeter.The name says it all: it is 13.1 mile run.It costs $95 and this event benefits the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.Head up to China Peak this Saturday for their first "Race the Peak Trail Run and Brew Fest".There are a few races you can choose from: a one mile uphill run, a 10K, or a half marathon.Prices vary and registration ends on Friday.The best part: you don't have to run to get to the Brew Fest.Tickets for the Brew Fest start at $25.Take the kids to Bowlero in Visalia for Kid's Fest this SaturdayThey will get to bowl for free for one hour. That includes the shoe rental and a game card loaded up with $5.Of course, they have specials for the adults to bowl with the kids.You can start your game as early as 10 am.At Ideaworks it's Sawdust Sunday.If you are interested in woodworking head to Ideaworks to learn a thing or two.You do not need any experience to just explore.The class starts at 1:30 pm.If you miss this week, there is a class next week.