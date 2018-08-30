Your Weekend

Michael Jackson Tribute at Take 3

Celebrate the King of Pop this at Take 3 in Downtown Fresno.Michael Jackson's birthday is August 29 and he would have been 60 this year.Take 3 is honoring the legend with a a three day celebration.On Friday a tribute concert being held.They will offer specialty food and drinks.This is a family-friendly event.Tickets start at $5 and kids 12 and under are free.Stroll through the Fresno Chaffee Zoo after hours for Roar and Pour on Friday.It's a wine tasting event with several local wineries including Kings River and Farmer's Fury.Enjoy live music and food will be available for purchase.Of course, you have to be 21 or older to attend.Tickets start at $40 for zoo members.This Friday the whole family is invited to Catppuccino's first Pop-Up & Adopt.Stop by meet some of the sweetest adoptable cats from Feral Paws Rescue.Pops Emporium will be serving up cold treats.There will also be some local vendors like Graham Cracker.This event is being held at Bitwise South Stadium in Downtown Fresno.In the South Valley, dress to impress at the Visalia Anime-Comic Con on Saturday.It's a kid-friendly event.Kids 12 and under get in for free.It's being held at the Visalia Veterans Memorial Building, and tickets start at $5.Castle Air Museum is hosting their fall Open Cockpit Day this Sunday.You can go on helicopter rides plus there will be dozens of historic aircraft open for viewing.There will be several law enforcement displays and flight simulators.Tickets prices vary.Come out to Chukchansi Park on Labor Day to raise money for our Veterans.It starts with a pancake breaks and then a BBQ.If you don't get enough to fill your belly, food vendors and trucks will offer tasty treats, plus a beer garden.There will also be a live band and car show.All the money raised goes to several local organizations that help our veterans, like the Central Valley Honor Flight and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.