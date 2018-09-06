Your Weekend

Madera Fair
Head to the Madera Fair; it starts on Thursday.
There you will find something for everyone, from fun carnival rides for kids to concerts and drinks for the adults.
Concerts start on Thursday night with the band War, and on Saturday Josh Turner will hit the stage.
Tickets start at $8.
For more information, click here.
Surf Ranch Pro
Surfers from around the world head to the valley for three days of epic wave riding.
The World Surf League Championship tour is stopping here at the Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore.
General admission tickets start at $25 for kids and $99 for adults.
For more information, click here.
Dark Sky Festival
Be a part of the 5th annual "Dark Sky Festival" in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
The all-day events that include special speakers, activities for kids and star parties begin Friday and go through Sunday
The night sky in the Park is Nationally recognized, and they hope to educate visitors about the importance of this park resource and discuss the effects of artificial light pollution in your community.
For more information, click here.
Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society is holding a series of "Relay for Life" events at Fresno City College's Ratcliffe Stadium this Saturday and Sunday.
The event kicks off by honoring everyone who's been affected by cancer and everyone who has contributed to the success of this year's Relay season.
That's followed by a survivor and caregiver walk, a luminaria ceremony, and a closing ceremony.
For more information, click here.
Taste of River Park
Get a Taste of River Park Saturday night from 6pm until 10pm in the River Park Shopping Center.
This 9th annual event has plenty of food, fashion, and fun.
You'll get a chance to sample food from many of the shopping center's finest restaurants.
There's also wine tasting and live music.
You need to be 21 or over, and tickets are $40.
For more information, click here.
Kings River Winery Grape Stomp
Get your grape stomp on this Sunday at the Kings River Winery!
From 1 pm until 4 pm, they'll have barrels full of grapes ready for you to stomp with your friends and family.
General admission is $30; children are $10.
Your ticket includes an event t-shirt, a glass of wine, or soda and water for kids.
For more information, click here.
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communityweekend guidemadera district fairwine industrywineSequoia National Parksurfingamerican cancer societyfresno city collegeFresno CountyMadera CountyMaderaLemooreFresno - NortheastFresno - NorthwestFresno - CentralSequoia National ParkKings Canyon National Park
community-eventsabc30 communityweekend guidemadera district fairwine industrywineSequoia National Parksurfingamerican cancer societyfresno city collegeFresno CountyMadera CountyMaderaLemooreFresno - NortheastFresno - NorthwestFresno - CentralSequoia National ParkKings Canyon National Park