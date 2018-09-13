Your Weekend

Tulare County Fair

California Republic Comic Con

The Tulare County Fair is happening now.Bring the family for a day of carnival rides, delicious food, and entertainment.Be sure to check out the monster truck show and demolition derby.Tickets start at $5 for kids and $9 for adults.Take a walk on the wild side on Friday night at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for Safari Night.Some of the Valley's favorite restaurants and caterers are serving up delicious food and as your stroll through the zoo overlooking the African savannahs, sip on fine wines and craft brews.Don't miss out on the silent and live auctions. Money raised from this event goes to the zoo's future exhibit: Kingdoms of Asia.This is a 21 and over event.Ticket prices start at $90 for zoo members and $100 for non-members.Families are invited to the Valley Animal Center for a "Spay-ghetti" dinner on Friday night.This event helps to raise money for spays and neuters of cats and dogs at the center, as well as helping control overpopulation of feral cats in the valley through their trap and release program.Tickets are $20 and include your spaghetti dinner, dessert, and one raffle ticket.In the South Valley, car enthusiasts from around the state are showing off their rides on Saturday at the White Top Restaurant in Lemoore.You'll see everything from muscle cars and low riders, to motorcycles and imports.Stay for a live band and a beer garden.This is a free event.The California Republic Comic Con returns to the Merced County Fairgrounds this Saturday.It's a family friendly event where you can enjoy cosplay and game tournaments, plus see some of your favorite heroes.Tickets start at $10 online, $15 at the door, and kids ten and under are free.