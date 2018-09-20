WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

By
Fulton Live
Celebrate fall this Friday.

Fulton Live is back at the Bitwise Hive for a night of music, drinks, and family fun.

Creative Fresno will offer a custom-crafted bar and of course, vendors serving up delicious food and sweat treats.

Sublime Time is also hosting a painting class guiding you through the whole process.

For more information, click here.

Smokey Bear Run and Walk
Take your family to Bass Lake this Saturday for the Smokey Bear Run and Walk.

There are several races to choose from a kids 1/8th mile run to a 10K there's something for everyone.

This year's proceeds will benefit the community... from Cal Fire to the Yosemite High School Cross Country Teams.

For more information, click here.

Dash Out for Cancer
In the North Valley, Dash Out for Cancer this Saturday in Merced.

It's a 5K run and walk to help support the Merced Cancer Society Foundation.

Come dressed as your favorite superhero.

Registration is $40.

For more information, click here.

Sudz in the City
The Cultural Arts District in Downtown Fresno will be foaming with beer this Saturday for Sudz in the City.

Let your taste buds tingle as you enjoy unlimited beer tasting of over 32 Craft Breweries.

This is a 21+ event. Tickets start at $30 online, and you'll get a mini mug for your sampling.

Tickets for designated drivers are only $10.

For more information, click here.

Wine and Craft at Castle Air Museum
In the North Valley, at Castle Air Museum they are having a wine and beer tasting event of their own.

Taste the best wine and beer the valley has to offer all while wandering around checking out the 70 aircraft on display.

Tickets start at $30.

For more information, click here.

Oldies Concert at Visalia Fox Theater
End your weekend with a concert that really takes you back to the good 'ol days.

At the Visalia Fox Theater is an Oldies Concert on a Sunday afternoon.

Several bands including the Temptations Revue hit the stage singing classics like "My Girl."

Tickets start at $35.

For more information, click here.
