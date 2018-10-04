Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Wine and Wags
Sip on some vino all for a good cause.
Friday is Wine and Wags Gala and Auction.
You'll get to taste several fine wines and local restaurants are serving up delicious treats.
Tickets start at $60.
All money raised will go directly to the Valley Oak SPCA, a no-kill shelter in Visalia.
For more information, click here.
Tzu Chi Moon
The Tzu Chi Moon Festival is Saturday.
Listen to music, dance, watch performances, and take part in the Lantern Walk.
Plus get a nutritious vegetarian meal.
This is a free event, perfect for the family and starts at 5:30.
For more information, click here.
Hocus Pocus
Get into the Halloween spirit.
On Saturday the Historic Crest Theatre is showing Hocus Pocus.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costume.
This is a free event.
For more information, click here.
Fall Wine Walk
Stroll the streets of Old Town Clovis enjoying wine and food from several wineries and restaurants from right here in the valley.
Saturday is the Fall Wine Walk.
Tickets start at $35, you get a wine glass and punch card.
For more information, click here.
Tastemakers
The Tastemakers Festival is Saturday.
It's an event to showcase music and art.
You'll find live music, craft beers, food trucks, and several creative art and craft booths.
Tickets start at $10.
Money raised goes to 'Sound N Vision' whose mission is to provide free music classes to kids in the Valley.
For more information, click here.
Boots in the Park
Country music fans this one is for you.
Several artists including Billy Currington are coming to Fresno.
Sunday is 'Boots in the Park' at the Jensen Regional Sports Complex.
You'll find bars, bbq, line dancing, and art.
This is a family-friendly event.
Tickets start at $39.
For more information, click here.
