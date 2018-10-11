Your Weekend

Big Fresno Fair

HANFORD RELAY

HOT ROD COALITION

VETERANS

DRAGGIN THE MAIN

FALL WINE

FARM TO TABLE

If you are looking for a good laugh head to the Big Fresno Fair.Comedian Gabriel Iglesias a-k-a Fluffy is performing this Friday.The show starts at 7 p.m. tickets start at $33.In Hanford help honor cancer survivors, remember those who lost their battle, and help raise money for the American Cancer Society.This Saturday is Relay for Life at the Civic Center Park.It starts at 9 p.m.They will activities for the kids, food trucks, live entertainment plus a beer and wine garden.Car enthusiasts this is for you.On Saturday and Sunday In Madera is the Hot Rod Coalition 5th Annual Valley Nationals.Hundreds of classic and custom cars will be on display.Plus there's an auto swap meet.This event is being held at the Madera FairgroundsThe Veterans Community Outreach and Needs Fair is this Saturday.Veterans will be connected with supportive services to help those who are struggling after fighting for our country.The event starts at 9 and is being held in the DAV parking lot off Van Ness.Check out classic cars in Downtown Fresno.Draggin the Main is this Saturday.It's a free event.All you have to do is pull up a chair and watch classic cars make their way down Fulton Street.The cars start their engines at 4:30.Wine lovers get your glasses ready.This Saturday at the Big Fresno Fair is a Fall Wine Festival.It's being held during the live horse racing.Not only will this event feature several different wines but also olive oil tasting from the fair's olive oil competition fold medal winners.Tickets start at $25 if you're going to be the designated driver and $35 for the event.In Old Town Clovis spend your Sunday evening dining on a 5-course meal by Trelio and Chacon Catering.The chefs will bring you farm-fresh cuisines and unique wine and beer pairings.You must be 21 to attend.Tickets start at $150.