Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.The Fall Home Improvement show is happening all weekend.Whether you are looking to remodel or landscape you'll have access to licensed contractors from right here in the Valley.Plus get a feel for what it's like to live in a home less than 400 square feet.You can explore several tiny homes and learn from the experts at a Tiny House Seminar Series.Tickets are $8 and gates open at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday.Take your little ones to a museum or two this Saturday because it's Free Museum Day.Several museums throughout the Valley are offering free admission, such as the Kearney Mansion Museum, Fossil Discovery Center in Madera, ImagineU Children's Museum in Visalia and Arte Américas in Downtown Fresno just to name a few.Check out art from the Valley's top underground artists this Friday.At Tioga-Sequoia Brewing artist will show off their Dia De Los Muertos themed masterpieces plus they'll be selling other pieces of arts.This is a free event.It starts at 5 p.m. and goes to 11 p.m.You're invited to the first Family Fall Festival in Oakhurst this Saturday.Several community organizations will be out.There's something for everyone, games, and prizes for the kids to live entertainment.The Inter-Agency Community Collaborative is hosting this event.It's free and being held at Oakhurst Community Park.Honor veterans this Saturday in Sanger at the Veterans parade.The parade starts at 11 am.This year's featured branch of the military is the U.S. Marine Corps.It's being held in Downtown Sanger.Golf with a purpose to honor those who served our country.This Sunday at the Tulare Golf course is a Veterans Day Golf Tournament.It starts at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit A Combat Veteran's Hope, an organization that helps military families here in the Valley.It cost $120 to play. You can also sponsor a veteran to play golf that too is $120.