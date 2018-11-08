Your Weekend

WEEKEND GUIDE

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

E.T. ON THE BIG SCREEN

ET is returning to the big screen for one night.

Take your kids to watch the movies this Friday at the at Historic Crest Theatre

The Crest Theatre has an Authentic 43 ft. widescreen, doors open at 7 pm the show starts at 8.

Tickets are $6.

For more information, click here.

HOLIDAY SPIRIT WEEKEND

Kick off the holiday season sipping on some vino during the Madera Wine Trail Holiday Spirit Weekend.

Several wineries along the trail are offering food, activities and of course live music.

You can get an early start on Saturday with the wineries opening at 10 am.

Tickets start at $25.

Don't forget to have a designated driver.
For more information, click here.

PINNACLE PUP RUN

Help raise money for no-kill shelters in the Valley.

This Saturday is the 8th annual Pinnacle Pup run.

You can bring your furry friend on a 2-mile walk or 5 mile run through Woodward Park.

It all starts at 7:30 in the morning.

For more information, click here.

WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL

Celebrate life this Saturday during the Water Lantern Festival at Woodward Park.

The festival brings together people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life to join in on one emotional and memorable night.

During the event, you will be given a lantern to write a message on.

You'll put it in the water and along with hundreds of other lanterns, they will light up the pond.

For more information, click here.

VETERANS DAY BREAKFAST

Support Veterans in Clovis this Sunday at a Pancake Breakfast.

It cost $7 per person.

After breakfast check out the raffle and the car show.

Plus there will be activities for the kids.

It's being held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

For more information, click here.
