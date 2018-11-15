Your Weekend

JINGLE JAM IN THE PARK

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.It's still November but that's not stopping Santa from visiting the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.On Friday Jingle Jam in the Park is kicking off the holiday season at the mall.Kids will get the chance to get their pictures with Santa, see the tree lighting and there's going to be a dance party.Come dressed in your favorite 20's attire for a roaring casino night charity event in Visalia.Proceeds from this event benefit A Combat Veteran's Hope which serves local Combat Veterans and their families.Happy Hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.Dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.Gambling begins at 7 p.m.It costs $40, you get a dinner and casino chips.Have you started your holiday shopping?Well, we have just the event for you to start or finish up.Head to the Valley Animal Center for the Holiday Bake and Craft Fair.There you will find several vendors offering a wide variety of items.If you have a sweet tooth don't forget to buy your favorite baked good. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals in the Central Valley.and we can't forget about Santa Paws! He loves to take photos with your furry little friend.This event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.This Saturday at the River Park is a free showing of the Nutcracker.It will be a shortened version of the show and is free.If you want to see ballerinas on the stage, the first show is at 2:45 p.m. and the second is at 3:30 p.m.Miss Winkles Pet Adoption is celebrating five years this Saturday.Over the last five years with the help of the community they've found homes for over 4,000 animals in just five years.The celebration will be filled with kid's crafts, food trucks, a raffle, photo booth and more.The party starts at 11 a.m.