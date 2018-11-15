WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

By
Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

JINGLE JAM IN THE PARK

It's still November but that's not stopping Santa from visiting the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.

On Friday Jingle Jam in the Park is kicking off the holiday season at the mall.

Kids will get the chance to get their pictures with Santa, see the tree lighting and there's going to be a dance party.

For more information, click here.

ROARING 20s CASINO NIGHT

Come dressed in your favorite 20's attire for a roaring casino night charity event in Visalia.

Proceeds from this event benefit A Combat Veteran's Hope which serves local Combat Veterans and their families.

Happy Hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gambling begins at 7 p.m.

It costs $40, you get a dinner and casino chips.
For more information, click here.

HOLIDAY BAKE AND CRAFT FAIR

Have you started your holiday shopping?

Well, we have just the event for you to start or finish up.

Head to the Valley Animal Center for the Holiday Bake and Craft Fair.

There you will find several vendors offering a wide variety of items.

If you have a sweet tooth don't forget to buy your favorite baked good. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals in the Central Valley.

and we can't forget about Santa Paws! He loves to take photos with your furry little friend.

This event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

NUTCRACKER RIVER PARK

This Saturday at the River Park is a free showing of the Nutcracker.

It will be a shortened version of the show and is free.

If you want to see ballerinas on the stage, the first show is at 2:45 p.m. and the second is at 3:30 p.m.

MISS WINKLES PET ADOPTION

Miss Winkles Pet Adoption is celebrating five years this Saturday.

Over the last five years with the help of the community they've found homes for over 4,000 animals in just five years.

The celebration will be filled with kid's crafts, food trucks, a raffle, photo booth and more.

The party starts at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsweekend guideholiday shoppingholidayFresnoClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEEKEND GUIDE
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Your Weekend
More weekend guide
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Kick off the holiday season with the magic of the Nutcracker
Affordable apartment complex now open in Lindsay
Fresno family of 9 to receive a new Habitat for Humanity home
Fresno woman who lived through double-lung transplant gears up for Rose Parade
More Community & Events
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Mom describes surviving Camp Fire with her 'miracle baby'
Fallen Air Force pilot to be remembered, public invited to procession
12-year-old Sanger girl arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
Fresno Fire: At least 10 families displaced in East Central Fresno apartment fire
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality
Video shows men carrying bathtub full of 100,000 coins to buy new iPhone
Show More
Adventist Health expands services during flu season
Roy Clark, country music singer, guitarist and 'Hee Haw' star, has died at 85
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Serial killer jailed for strangling 3 women may be linked to 90 more murders
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
More News