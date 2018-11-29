WEEKEND GUIDE

Your weekend

Here's how you can get into the holiday spirit this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's starting to feel more like Christmas. Whether you want to take your kids ice-skating, take pictures with Santa or do a little crafting to decorate your home, here's how you can get into the holiday spirit this weekend.

Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas is playing this Friday at the Historic Crest Theatre. It's playing for one night.

Tickets start at $6 and the movie starts at 8 p.m.

Learn to make snowflake decorations

This Saturday in Visalia, a workshop on learning to make snowflake decorations is being hosted at the Senior Center.

These snowflakes require more than white paper and a pair of scissors -- nothing says winter like sparkling snowflakes.

All supplies, a morning snack and coffee are included with the registration fee, which is $10.

Head to Bass Lake

Santa is coming to the Pines Resort at Bass Lake this weekend.

Bring your camera to snap those precious moments.

After visiting with Santa your kids can enjoy free pancakes with serene views of Bass Lake.

Don't forget to register because there are limited spots.

If you miss this weekend, don't worry. Santa will be there each weekend leading up to Christmas

Go ice-skating

You won't have to go too far if you're in the mood to ice-skate because this Saturday is the opening day for Ice Skate Visalia.

The rink is located at the Garden Street Plaza in Downtown Visalia.

It's a synthetic ice surface. making it easier to skate on.

Tickets plus your skate rental will cost $10.

Learn calligraphy and pair it with wine

Grab your friends and make your way to Kings River Winery this Sunday.

Scribble and Script is hosting an Intro to Modern Calligraphy class.

It's about three hours long and by the end you'll be able to write beautifully on an ornament.

Tickets start at $65 and you will get a free glass of wine.

If you miss this class there are two more intro classes in December being held at different locations.
