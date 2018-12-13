Your Weekend

Santa's Sleighland

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.Experience the thrill of visiting the North Pole right here in Fresno.Bring the whole family to Playland on Friday for an evening with Santa.Kids will get to ride the train, visit with santa, and get a free candy cane.Tickets start at $16.Stroll through the streets of Clovis and take a step back in time.Discover what it was like to travel to Bethlehem when Christ was born.This weekend Memorial United Methodist Church is putting on their annual living nativity.The walkthrough is about 20 minutes long and this is a free event.Santa Claus Lane in Clovis is putting on a red, white, and blue Christmas this Saturday from 6 pm until 10 pm.It's a special show that honors those who serve or have served in law enforcement and the military.Over 240 mini trees line Santa Claus Lane and will have an American Flag and a Police Officer flag in their honor.All donations collected that evening will benefit the Fresno Police Chaplaincy program and San Joaquin Valley Veterans organization.The Fresno Philharmonic Home for the Holidays concert is this Saturday.It's featuring seasonal favorites such as, March of Toys , carol of the bells... away in a manger and more.Ticket prices range from $25 to $79.An Irish Christmas plays this Sunday at the Saroyan Theater.Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland.It features an award-winning cast of Irish dancers.The show celebrate the tradition of Irish music and singing of christmas carols.