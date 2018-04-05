COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Youth Christian convention draws hundreds to Visalia

EMBED </>More Videos

Western District Youth is a Christian organization that partners with local churches to evangelize and disciple kids. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thousands of young people have taken over the Visalia Convention Center.

The three-day annual event is called the Western District Youth convention.

Western District Youth is a Christian organization that partners with local churches to evangelize and disciple kids.

More than 2,500 young people attend the event, which includes speakers, breakout sessions, and songs.

"Visalia has been great to us," said Western District Youth's Nate Ludwig. "Mayor Gubler came out last night and spoke to us, kind of welcomed everybody so we were glad to have him here."

The youth convention runs through tomorrow.

This is the fourth time it has been held at the Visalia Convention Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communitychurchVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News