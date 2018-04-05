Youth Christian convention draws hundreds to Visalia

Thousands of young people have taken over the Visalia Convention Center.The three-day annual event is called the Western District Youth convention.Western District Youth is a Christian organization that partners with local churches to evangelize and disciple kids.More than 2,500 young people attend the event, which includes speakers, breakout sessions, and songs."Visalia has been great to us," said Western District Youth's Nate Ludwig. "Mayor Gubler came out last night and spoke to us, kind of welcomed everybody so we were glad to have him here."The youth convention runs through tomorrow.This is the fourth time it has been held at the Visalia Convention Center.