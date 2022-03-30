Society

Valley organization aiming to educate residents on community health

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley organization is taking action to educate residents on ways to cultivate community health and the future funds coming into the Valley.

Cultiva La Salud and its partners are to putting on a virtual presentation on the Health Equity and Racial Justice Fund.

They'll be discussing the benefits for Central Valley Wednesday evening at 6.

The state fund wants to invest around $100 million each year into community clinics and tribal organizations to improve health resources in communities.

The virtual session wants to hear from you in order for local community-based organizations to determine how resources should be used.

You can find the Zoom link needed to join here.
