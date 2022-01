FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Community Health System is looking to hire more nurses in Fresno.The organization is hosting a virtual hiring event next Tuesday with the hope of filling open positions for RN's and LVN's.The Community Health System includes local facilities like Community Regional and Clovis Community Medical Centers.The virtual hiring event is happening on January 11th from 10 am to 5 pm. Click here for the link to register.