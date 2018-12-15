Community organizations bring Christmas to 200 kids in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Families in a southeast Fresno neighborhood got a head start on Christmas.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Families in a southeast Fresno neighborhood got a head start on Christmas.

Kids opened presents on cue Saturday morning at Sunnyside High school.

Fresno Unified joined with sponsors at the Fresno Police Department, Walmart, Cornerstone Church and a couple radio stations to make sure about 200 kids got gifts picked out especially for them.

They got sports supplies, bikes, scooters and a lot of other goodies.

They also got a lot of holiday entertainment.

"There's so much need here in our valley. at a time when we're celebrating the birth of Jesus, a time of giving, we as a coalition want to reach out and make sure every family has a happy Christmas," said Jim Franklin, Cornerstone Church pastor.

The families started their day with a breakfast of eggs and ham and they left with boxes full of food, including giant turkeys.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Fresno State Bulldogs win the Las Vegas Bowl, 31-20
Police believe Central Fresno teen and 7-year-old were shot in a case of mistaken identity
California 'Text Tax' vote cancelled after FCC ruling
Two fires broke out inside industrial building in Southeast Fresno
Amazon extends free shipping deal to Tuesday
Fresno's newest brewery ready for downtown opening
DMV wait times reportedly dropping in California
Small plane goes down on Doheny State Beach in Dana Point
Show More
7-year old girl who died while in custody of Border Patrol had fled intensely poor Guatemalan village
Dutch suspect kept in custody in slaying of US student in the Netherlands
Christmas comes early for Fresno elementary students, courtesy of Mathews-Harley Davidson
Report rips 'budget-busting' decisions in Big Sur wildfire fight
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
More News