Community organizations bring Christmas to 200 kids in Fresno

Families in a southeast Fresno neighborhood got a head start on Christmas.Kids opened presents on cue Saturday morning at Sunnyside High school.Fresno Unified joined with sponsors at the Fresno Police Department, Walmart, Cornerstone Church and a couple radio stations to make sure about 200 kids got gifts picked out especially for them.They got sports supplies, bikes, scooters and a lot of other goodies.They also got a lot of holiday entertainment."There's so much need here in our valley. at a time when we're celebrating the birth of Jesus, a time of giving, we as a coalition want to reach out and make sure every family has a happy Christmas," said Jim Franklin, Cornerstone Church pastor.The families started their day with a breakfast of eggs and ham and they left with boxes full of food, including giant turkeys.