Community reacts after deadly shooting in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The northwest Fresno neighborhood off Milburn and Alluvial is no longer peaceful after a deadly shooting.

Crime scene tape encloses the Milburn overlook, where a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

"There was a shooting on my street, and I walked outside and saw the police line and came straight down here to investigate," says Jason Gunther. "It's a little close for comfort."

The 911 calls came in a little after 2 p.m. Neighbors say they heard somewhere between five to eight gunshots.

"Pretty rapid with a little delay in between a couple of them, so it sounded like someone was mad," says Paul Duckworth.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been hit by the gunfire.

"We have some good Samaritans who tried to provide aid to the victim after he was shot," says Fresno Police Lt. Jennifer Horsford.

Detectives say the victim died at the scene. Neighbors are left in disbelief.

"After today's experience, I'm not sure I am going to be able to go down there anymore with my children," Gunther said.

Those who live in the area say the issues at the overlook go far beyond this shooting. He says it's a hot spot for trouble.

"There has been some drug action down here at the overlook for a number of years," Duckworth said.

Others say it's unfortunate a tragedy like this had to take place in order to get the city's attention.

"With what is going on there, I think maybe it is time we asked the city to take the park out or close it down," Gunther said.

Police continue to search for the gunman and the motive.

They say they're hoping surveillance video in the area will shed some light on the shooting.
