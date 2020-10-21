Coronavirus

3-year-old Fresno artist raises $4,000 to help healthcare workers during COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A three-year-old Fresno girl has found a way to make a big difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her artwork has raised at least $4,000 for the Central Valley's COVID-19 relief efforts.

On Tuesday, healthcare workers with Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno applauded and cheered for little Emmy Lovik.

The hospital also showed off some of her custom paintings, which include a peace sign, a heart and a cross.

Emmy's mother, Eryn Lovik, is also a local artist with family members in the health care industry.

When the global pandemic began, Lovik and her little girl turned their painting skills into a fundraising effort.

"We were in quarantine, and I'm a local artist, and we didn't know what to do to keep a two-year-old at the time entertained. So I put some tape on here, painters tape, and then she was able to paint around them and just kind of copy mom paint," Lovik said. "So we thought we would do that and get some donations for the hospital workers."

The family's original goal was to raise $300, but the outpouring of social media support was much greater than they expected.

Since March, little Emmy has completed at least 60 different custom paintings.

