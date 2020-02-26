society

Madera parents take baby home for the first time after year in hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After more than a year in the hospital, one Valley family took their baby home for the first time.

Troy was born at 24 weeks and weighed only one pound. He spent 14 months in intensive care at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno

Tuesday, his family was at the hospital meeting with nurses and doctors to get everything ready for his journey home.

"It's really nice knowing that we couldn't be here 24/7, but knowing that he is in such good hands was reassuring to us, now they are part of our family," said Troy's mother, Cristal Fuentes.

Cristal says she and her husband drove from Madera to visit their baby every day -- sometimes twice a day.

Little Troy will still have some hurdles to face, but his mom says she's thrilled he is finally going home to his family, which includes a seven-year-old sister.
