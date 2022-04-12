Society

Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno receives $1.65M donation for upgrades

EMBED <>More Videos

Community Regional Medical Center receives $1.5M donation for upgrades

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Regional Medical Center is getting some upgrades. The hospital received a $1.65 million donation that will benefit patients.

Community Medical Centers provided video to show how the money will help secure a second CT machine for the emergency department in downtown Fresno and build the space for it.

Hospital officials say about 75% of patients who need a CT scan are in the ER, and the new machine will address a critical need.

The donor chose to remain anonymous but shared a message through the medical center.

"Our donor wanted to make sure that we knew, and they knew that they gave back because of the outstanding care that our clinicians gave to them and give every single day. They can, and they do make a difference," said Katie Zenovich, chief fund development officer and senior vice president of development and external affairs.

Some of the money will also be used in pediatrics to upgrade nine rooms and a playroom while creating a new nutrition space.

Hospital officials say the goal is to provide a more comfortable and kid-friendly environment for young patients.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno downtownhospitalscommunity regional medical centerdonations
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shooting suspect rams Fresno police officers' car during chase
16 shot or hurt in NYC by gunman wearing gas mask, construction vest
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
PD: UC Merced officer arrested for stalking and domestic violence
Fresno man arrested for parents' murders, 5th similar case in 6 months
Fishermen rescue teens from deep ocean waters off CA coast
Father, son rescued after car falls down embankment in Mariposa County
Show More
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Investigation into whether Russia used chemical warfare in Ukraine
Deliberations continue for Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
2 arrested in connection to multiple crimes in Fresno, Madera counties
Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for price of a gallon of gas
More TOP STORIES News