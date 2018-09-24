VANDALISM

Congressional candidate, Andrew Janz campaign office vandalized

Clean-up and repair is underway at the South Valley campaign office of Congressional candidate, Andrew Janz.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
An office window was smashed overnight on Mooney just North of Tulare Street.

The property owner notified the campaign of the damage Monday morning and said Visalia police are now investigating.

The campaign manager believes a cell phone was stolen.

"The Visalia Police Department has responded to the break in of our office and are currently investigating. I appreciate their quick and professional response. While the threats of violence on our property and to ourselves continue on this campaign, I encourage my supporters and every Central Valley resident to stay focused on the important issues that bring our community together. I have faced down threats from gang members in open court, my family and I have been under police protection during trials, it will take more than a few broken windows to stop the amazing grassroots support of this campaign." Andrew Janz said in a media release.

Janz is running against Republican incumbent, Devin Nunes, for California's 22nd Congressional District.
