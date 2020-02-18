consumer watch

Consumer Watch: Cutting the cable cord for streaming services

If you are having a hard time trying to cut the cord, you're not alone.

"I've been trying to cut the cord for two months," says Consumer Reports Tech Editor Jim Willcox. "And It's funny. I write about cutting the cord. And I'm finding it really difficult."

So what makes this so hard for consumers and even for Consumer Reports' Jim Willcox, who's been covering streaming media since it began?

"Every time we come up with a service that we think we can use, there's a program or a network or a channel that one of us wants that's not being offered that we say we can't live without," Willcox said.

From new services like Disney Plus to older favorites like Netflix, the world of streaming media is rapidly changing.

"There are services that are designed to really replicate what you used to get with cable TV, but in a streaming service," Willcox said. "But then there are also these newer services that are really focused on creating original content."

It used to be that cutting the cord and replacing cable with a streaming service could save lots of money, but that's not always the case anymore.

"The calculus of cord-cutting has really changed so much that you have to take into account everything from the TV shows you want, the cost of the different services, the cost of broadband, is it gonna go up a lot more if you de bundle it from a package," Willcox said.

So, what can a confused consumer do?

"So, one of the first things you need to consider is how you're going to get your local broadcast channels," Willcox said. "So, if you can get an antenna, that's a great way to do it. It doesn't cost anything except for the cost of the antenna."

Next, sit down with your family and write a list of all the shows you can't live without. Then, see which services can provide them at the lowest cost. Websites like reelgood.com can help you find out where many shows and movies are available for streaming.
