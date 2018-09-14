DUMMY PASSENGER;CAN’T FOOL US. Shame on you. Then you try to tell our Officer ’there’s No room‘ for your VENOM look a like doll?! Riiiiiight. We like Marvel characters too but don’t pretend like you’re not trying to cheat the system.... here’s your CARPOOL ticket. pic.twitter.com/wcYQcPqqf5 — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) September 13, 2018

The CHP is warning people about driving in the carpool lane without any real passengers.They tweeted a photo on Thursday saying, "Dummy Passenger, can't fool us. Shame on you."It happened Thursday morning on westbound Highway 4 in East Contra Costa County. This person apparently tried to tell the officer there's no room for their "venom lookalike doll" to pretend like they were not cheating the system.The officer did not fall for it. The driver was issued at least a $400 ticket.