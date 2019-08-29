Contractor dies after being struck by falling steel plate in trench on Disneyland property, authorities say

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A 37-year-old contractor was transported to a hospital and died after a steel plate fell on him while he was working in a trench near an employee entrance to Disneyland on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded about 3:20 a.m. to the scene in the 1000 block West Ball Road.

The injured worker went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a medical center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Anaheim Fire & Rescue. The agency described the incident as a "sad accident."

Orange County coroner's office identified the deceased man as Javier Jimenez.

A spokesperson for Disneyland Resort released a statement after Jimenez passed away.

"We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman's family, friends and coworkers," the statement said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyman injureddisneyland
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno P.D. warning parents about reports of attempted abductions of students
CHP investigating deadly crash in Fresno County
Police looking for chase suspect in east central Fresno neighborhood
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts anew, spewing fiery lava
10 Democrats confirmed for next debate on ABC
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
Show More
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
FBI: $20K reward for couple who escaped guards
START HERE: Deadly Fresno Co. crash, Tracking Dorian
Mother of teen battling leukemia reunited with daughter
Why a Fresno woman uses six bottles of insect repellent a week
More TOP STORIES News