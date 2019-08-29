Contractor dies after being struck by falling steel plate in trench on Disneyland property, authorities say

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A 37-year-old contractor was transported to a hospital and died after a steel plate fell on him while he was working in a trench near an employee entrance to Disneyland on Thursday morning, authorities said.Firefighters responded about 3:20 a.m. to the scene in the 1000 block West Ball Road.The injured worker went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a medical center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Anaheim Fire & Rescue. The agency described the incident as a "sad accident."Orange County coroner's office identified the deceased man as Javier Jimenez.A spokesperson for Disneyland Resort released a statement after Jimenez passed away."We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman's family, friends and coworkers," the statement said.