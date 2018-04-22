NORTH BAY FIRES

Contractors needed for rebuilding after North Bay fires

The fires that raged across Napa County and the North Bay area last year were among the worst disasters in state history. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The fires that raged across Napa County and the North Bay area last year were among the worst disasters in state history.

Months later, those fires have created some job opportunities because so many structures were damaged and destroyed.

There is a shortage of contractors and construction workers to help get communities from Santa Rosa, Napa and Solano counties back on their feet.

Head-hunters are scouting for workers to fill the need.

A job fair was held this weekend in Fairfield with dozens of trade employers on hand, ready to hire.

"What happened in the North Bay counties, it's sad, but it did open a lot of work," said Carpenters Training Committee, Mike Schulte.

"There obviously is going to be a need for lots of tradespeople. I think we'd like to be on the forefront of providing our services for these communities to rebuild," said Carpenters Training Committee, Neil Whitbeck.

The requirements for the carpenter apprenticeship is a high school diploma or GED.

Entry level positions start at $23 to $27 dollars an hour.

