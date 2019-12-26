Controlled substance found in vehicle involved in head-on crash that killed 1, injured 4

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after two vehicles crashed head-on in Tulare County Thursday morning.Authorities say a Kia was traveling westbound on Avenue 384 near Monson, southeast of Dinuba, when the driver drifted into the eastbound lane, hitting an oncoming Chevy.Officials say a female passenger in the Chevy died at the scene; the conditions of the three other people in the car were not released.The driver of the Kia suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital.Investigators found a controlled substance in the Kia, and the driver will be tested.