Controlled substance found in vehicle involved in head-on crash that killed 1, injured 4

The collision was reported shortly after 6:00 a.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after two vehicles crashed head-on in Tulare County Thursday morning.

Authorities say a Kia was traveling westbound on Avenue 384 near Monson, southeast of Dinuba, when the driver drifted into the eastbound lane, hitting an oncoming Chevy.

Officials say a female passenger in the Chevy died at the scene; the conditions of the three other people in the car were not released.

The driver of the Kia suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators found a controlled substance in the Kia, and the driver will be tested.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

