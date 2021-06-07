Catalytic converter stolen from Tulare County church van, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is looking for the thieves that hit a Strathmore church.
On Saturday, deputies were called to the Faith Baptist Church on Roth Road for a stolen catalytic converter on its transport van.
Authorities say the suspects cut the catalytic converter from a van, causing about $2,000 in damage.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
