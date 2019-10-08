crime

Parole denied again for Frederick Woods in 1976 Chowchilla school bus kidnapping

This is a Nov. 9, 2015, photo released by the California Department of Corrections, showing Fredrick Woods. (California Department of Corrections via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California officials have again rejected parole for the last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children more than four decades ago.

FILE - In this 1976 photo, officials remove a truck buried at a rock quarry in Livermore, Calif., in which 26 Chowchilla school children and their bus driver were held captive.



State parole officials decided Tuesday that 67-year-old Frederick Woods can try again in five years. It's the 17th time he has been denied release.

The other men, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, were paroled several years ago.

The three were from wealthy San Francisco Bay Area families. They kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla in 1976.

They buried them in a ventilated underground bunker about 45 miles east of San Francisco, but the victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

FILE - This 1976 file photo shows the inside of the van that was used as a prison for the 26 kidnapped Chowchilla school children and their bus driver in Livermore, Calif.



Attorney Gary Dubcoff, who previously represented Woods, did not immediately return a telephone message.
