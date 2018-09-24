CRIME

Convicted felon takes stand, admits shooting, killing man after argument

EMBED </>More Videos

A convicted felon accused of shooting and killing another man, took the stand Monday and admitted to the crime despite a warning from the judge and his attorney.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A convicted felon accused of shooting and killing another man took the stand Monday despite a warning from the judge and his attorney.

While testifying, James Dean admitted he shot Augustine "Jay" Velasco in the stomach last July but claimed it was in self-defense. He says Velasco came after him and that's when he pulled the trigger.



Until his confession, Dean had denied being involved in the death of Velasco. In a phone call from jail a few months after his arrest he said, "Listen to me mom, you have to place me at the scene of that crime when the crime occurred. I'm not going to sit back and take what they are throwing at me. I did not do this."

RELATED: James Dean arrested on homicide charges in Central Fresno

However, after the preliminary hearing and three witnesses that put Dean as the sole suspect- he says he decided -in his own words- to man-up.

Dean's prior conviction of felony burglary has been brought up at trial. He is also facing two new additional charges after correctional officers said he had two weapons in his cell on two separate occasions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingshootingmurderhomicidetrialFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News