Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police arrested a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery at an event venue.

Merced police were called out to the Italo-American Lodge on 18th and U streets after 7 p.m. Saturday.

A witness said a man with a gun in his waistband entered the lodge, and stole clothes before leaving.

45-year-old Robert Solis, who has a felony arrest warrant, was found a block away and a loaded firearm was found nearby.

Officers discovered that the gun was recently reported stolen.

Solis was taken into custody and booked in the Merced county jail.