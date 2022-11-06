Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police arrested a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery at an event venue.
Merced police were called out to the Italo-American Lodge on 18th and U streets after 7 p.m. Saturday.
A witness said a man with a gun in his waistband entered the lodge, and stole clothes before leaving.
45-year-old Robert Solis, who has a felony arrest warrant, was found a block away and a loaded firearm was found nearby.
Officers discovered that the gun was recently reported stolen.
Solis was taken into custody and booked in the Merced county jail.